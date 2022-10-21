At Shivamogga Pandal, 300 Kg Meat, Chicken Offered to Honour Puneeth Rajkumar

The Veera Kesari Youth Association has organised a pandal in Shivamogga to honour Sandalwood star, Puneeth Rajkumar. The fans of the late actor have planned week-long activities to mark the first death anniversary of the later actor. In Shivamogga, a pandal was set up where 300kg of meat and chicken were offered to the portrait of Puneeth Rajkumar. A long queue of Puneeth’s followers was waiting to get the offering.

On the other hand, Dakshayani Patil, a Dharwad woman, who claims to be an athlete, ran from Bangalore to reach Appu Samadhi. These pandals and activities are part of the Puneeth Parva Program organised by Ashwini Rajkumar, the wife of the late actor. Late actor’s fans are excited about his upcoming movie Gandhada Gudi, which showcases Puneeth and Amogvarsha travelling extensively to Nethrani, Murudeshwara, and Gokarna.

“This documentary is a gift to the people of Karnataka and is a window into the marine world," said Puneeth in an interview. The film will get released on October 28. The update was shared by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar on her Twitter handle, “Appu’s last film. A unique story in which he appeared on his own. A journey to explore the wonderful world of Karnataka. His gift of love to Nadi who gave him immense love."

Before, Gandhada Gudi, Puneeth was seen in Luckyman, which was released on September 9. Luckyman was directed by Nagendra Prasad and cast Darling Krishna, Nagabhushana, Roshni Prakash, Sangeetha Sringeri, and Prabhudeva. Puneeth Rajkumar had an extended cameo in the movie.

