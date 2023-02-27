The ongoing Rathostav of Sri Vishwaradhya Temple at Abbetumakuru is seeing devotees across regions coming for pilgrimage. Among the devotees, there are some fans of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar entering the temple premises with his pictures. While covering the pilgrimage, News18 Kannada got a glimpse of a poster depicting Puneeth Rajkumar’s image. It seems that his fans have yet to accept that their power star has left for a heavenly abode.

Lately, to celebrate the birth anniversary of the actor, fans are celebrating Puneeth Vrath. They will observe the occasion from March 1 to March 17, 2023. The event will come to an end after taking darshan of the Puneeth Rajkumar. This will be the 48th birth anniversary of the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

An image is viral on social media where Puneeth Rajkumar is referred to as “Appu Dev." On March 17, 2023, a special puja will be held for the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, during which his supporters will worship him by placing a saffron shirt, panache, and shawl next to his picture.

Prasad will also be distributed to his supporters following the puja, according to the viral picture. The fans who will indulge in puja will take a bath in the sacred Tungabhadra River in Hampi. The function will be held in Karnataka’s Vijayanagar district at Puneeth Rajkumar Circle in Hospet. Meanwhile, the popular films of Puneeth Rajkumar will be re-released in theatres as a homage.

The Kannada film director R Chandru reportedly decided to give Puneeth Rajkumar a special tribute on his 48th birthday. Chandru has reportedly decided to release his film Kabzaa on March 17. Shriya Saran, Upendra, and Sudeepa are the three main characters in Kabzaa. In honour of Puneeth, it appears that Baana Dariyalli, which stars Ganesh, will also be released on the same day as Kabzaa. In Preetham Gubbi’s movie Baana Dariyalli, Rukmini Vasanth and Reeshma Nanaiah will portray the lead roles.

