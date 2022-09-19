At Thanksgiving Meet, Gautham Menon Reacts to Criticism of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Part I: The Kindling, starring Silambarasan aka Simbu, opened in theatres on September 15 to delighted fans. On its opening day, the film churned out over Rs 9 crore at the box office. The songs from the movie have already found a place in the playlist of the masses. To celebrate the film’s ongoing success and to thank audiences and media for their support, a thanksgiving meeting on behalf of the film team was held in Chennai on Sunday.

The event was attended by filmmaker Gautham Menon, producer Ishari K. Ganesh, and Simbu, along with other cast and crew of the film.

The director, speaking on the occasion, said, “This film has received more positive reviews than any of my other films. Thanks for the negative review. We can learn from this."

“A few criticisms are like putting dirt on someone else’s life. Making a film is very difficult. Thanks to those who made the film a success," the director went on to add. In his speech, Gautam also extended thanks to Simbu and said “acting in front of the camera is not easy. Simbu accepted whatever I brought."

Giving credits to AR Rahman for the success of the Mallipoo song, Gautam said, “AR Rahman is the reason behind the creation of the song."

The trending song, sung by Madhusree, has become a super hit. It was released a couple of days back and reached its peak only after the movie hit screens. The song has lyrics penned by Thamarai.

The gangster film also stars Siddhi Idnani, with Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav, and Angelina Abraham in eminent roles. As the full name suggests, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Part I: The Kindling is only the first instalment of a thrilling series. It is written by Jeymohan.

