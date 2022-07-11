At The Airport, Manushi Chhillar's Glamorous Avatar in a Balenciaga Dress

Manushi Chhillar is one of the most promising talents in the Hindi film industry. The 25-year-old got tremendous fame when she won the Miss World Beauty Pageant in 2017. Manushi has cultivated a huge fan base through her charming personality and gorgeous looks. She is a true fashionista and is known for making heads turn with her stunning looks.

Because of her popularity, Manushi is often papped in public places. Recently, the glamorous diva was spotted at the airport by Bollywood photographer Varinder Chawla. Varinder shared a short video of Manushi’s airport look on Instagram. In the video, Manushi can be seen posing for the cameras in a breathtaking dress by Balenciaga.

Netizens have loved Manushi’s all-black airport look. Manushi’s airport look has generated tremendous chatter on social media with several fans professing their love for the beautiful actress. While several people have appreciated Manushi’s sartorial choice, many Internet trolls have body-shamed the young actress in the comment box of Varinder’s post.

One Instagram user commented, “Pretty but too skinny nothing sexy." Another Instagram user commented, “Manushi Chillar looking like chillar #Anorexia."

It is worth noting that Manushi made her much-awaited debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj. The magnum opus is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a Rajput king from the Chahamana dynasty.

In the film, Manushi played the role of princess Sanyogita, while Akshay essayed the lead role of Prithviraj Chauhan. Samrat Prithviraj’s cast also featured Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar.

Even though Samrat Prithviraj did not do well at the box office, Manushi won hearts with her beauty and dancing skills. Reportedly, Manushi has a few more projects in her kitty. Manushi will star alongside Vicky Kaushal in the upcoming film, The Great Indian Family.

