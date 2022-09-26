At The Kerala State Film Awards, KP Kumaran Honoured With JC Daniel Award

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was present at the Nishagandhi Auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram for presenting the Kerala State Film Awards. The awards night was also graced by other political figures, including V Sivankutty, Anthony Raju and GR Anil, as the chief guests. At the inaugural ceremony, Pinarayi Vijayan said, “The industry is walking the road less taken and exploring new horizons. Awards like these will only pave the way for the growth of Malayalam cinema. Today, cinema is not just a medium of entertainment, but a high art form."

The chief minister also lauded the increasing participation of women in showbiz. The government also earmarked a financial aid of Rs 3 crore to encourage female filmmakers in the film industry. Let’s take a look at the awardees of the Kerala State Film Awards:

At the award ceremony, the director of Thottam, KP Kumaran, bagged the JC Daniel Award, which is deemed the highest award in Malayalam cinema.

Senior journalist Sasikumar was honoured with his first Lifetime Achievement Award by the Kerala Chief Minister for his comprehensive contribution to the field of television.

Actor Biju Menon and Joju George received the Award for Best Actors in the Malayalam film industry.

Actress Revathi received the award for Best Actress in Malayalam cinema.

Transwoman Negha Shahin was honoured with a special award for her first movie, Antharam.

Director and producer RK Krishand was awarded for Avasavyuham under the category of Best Malayalam Movie.

Dileesh Pothan was handed over the Best Director award by CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Actors Unnimaya Prasad and Sumesh Moor bagged the award for Best Supporting Roles.

Vineeth Sreenivasan won the award for Popular Movie.

Pradeep Kumar was named Best Male Playback Singer at the 52nd Kerala States Film Awards.

Lastly, child artists Adithyan and Sneha Anu received the Best Child Artist awards.

At the event, General Education Minister V Sivankutty released a book on 2021 film awards and presented it to Kerala Transport Minister Raju Anthony. At the same time, the second edition of the Malayalam Cinema Naalvazhikal was released by the Minister for Food and Civil, R Anil.

