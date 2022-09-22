At Upcoming Tokyo Film Festival, India's Opium and A Place of Our Own Make the Cut

India must be smiling with two movies making the cut at the upcoming Tokyo International Film Festival. After a famine at the recent Cannes and Venice Film Festivals, the Tokyo selections could be seen as “not all is lost" for the second largest cinema producer in the world after Nigeria – which though mostly churns out video stuff.

Opium by Aman Sachdeva and A Place of Our Own by Ektara Collective will be part of the prestigious Asian Future at Tokyo Festival, which begins on Diwali night, October 24, with Takahisa Zeze’s Japanese prisoner of war drama, Fragments of the Last Will.

(Details about these two works are yet to arrive)

Advertisement

The 10-day event at the “ happening" Ginza will wind up with Oliver Hermanus’s British drama Living, starring Bill Nighy, an adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s 1952 Japanese drama Ikiru. The screenplay has been revised by Kazuo Ishiguro, whose credits include Remains of the Day and Never Let Me Go.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

As for the rest in the Tokyo basket, Iranian action adventure, World War III – which won two awards at the recent Venice Film Festival, will be one of the highlights.

To be the first in-person event after the devastating Coronavirus pandemic, the Festival will showcase Milcho Manchevski’s Kaymak,Spanish helmer Carlos Vermut’s Manticore, Roberta Torre’s The Fabulous Ones, Michale Boganim’s “Tel Aviv Beirut," and Youssef Chebbi’s debut work “Ashkal."

The 15-title Competition also includes two Japanese movies Imaizumi Rikiya’s By The Window" and Matsunaga Daishi’s Egoist and two Japanese co-productions, Fukunaga Takeshi’s Mountain Woman, and Kyrgyzstan director Aktan Arym Kubat’s This Is What I Remember.

Advertisement

The winners here will be picked by a jury, led by Julie Taymor along with Joao Pedro Rodrigues, Marie-Christine de Navacelle, Shim Eun-kyung and Katsumi Yanagijima.it

(Taymor’s stage adaptation of The Lion King debuted in 1997, and since then 24 global productions of it have been watched by 100 million people in over 100 cities and 20 countries. The play received 11 Tony Awards. Her movie,Frida about revered Mexican artist Frida Kahlo was nominated for five Academy Awards including a Best Original Song nod for her composition Burn It Blue), and her “1960s Beatles jukebox musical Across the Universe won approval from both Yoko Ono and Paul McCartney.)

Advertisement

The Festival’s Red Carpet Gala Screenings would have 14 shows that will include: David O. Russell’s Amsterdam ; Miura Daisukke’s And So I’m At A Loss: Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin (which won Colin Farell the Best Actor Trophy at Venice); Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths; Wai Ka-fai’s Detectives Vs Sleuths; Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling; Alexander Sokurov’s Fairy Tail; Mark Mylod’s The Menu; Robert Eggers’ The Northman; Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise"; Giuseppe Tornatore’s Ennio and three titles by Hiroki Ryuichi, Motherhood, Phases of the Moon and 2 Women.

Advertisement

The Festival’s Asian Future section comprises films, all world premieres. They include: The Altman Method from Israel’s Nadav Aronowicz; Butterflies Live Only One Day, from Iran’s Mohammadreza Vatandous; Cloves & Carnations by Turkey’s Bekir Bulbul; The Cord of Life, by China’s Qiao Sixue; I ai, by Japan’s MahiTo The People; A Light Never Goes Out by Hong Kong’s Anastasia Tsang; “Sayonara, Girls," by Japan’s Nakagawa Shun; and “Suddenly," by Turkey’s Melisa Onel.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here