At Urvasivo Rakshasivo Success Meet, Allu Clan's Heartfelt Speeches

Allu Sirish, the younger brother of Allu Arjun, has yet to make an impact in the film industry while his elder brother is already a pan-India star with an enormous fanbase. Many of the films he appeared in did not do much to elevate his career but his latest romantic comedy named Urvasivo Rakshasivo, directed by Rakesh Sashi and produced by his own father Allu Aravind under the Geetha Arts banner, may change that. Released on November 4, the movie got a good opening and received positive reviews from critics. A success meets for the film was held recently where both the brothers and father gave separate speeches on the podium.

Allu Arjun, in his speech, said that he was happier for the success of the film of his brother than he would ever be for his own. He said he had been waiting for this day for a long time and that he loved Allu Sirish’s performance in Urvasivo Rakshasivo. He thanked his father Allu Aravind as well but he said he wanted to give more credit to his partner at Geetha Arts Bunny Vasu for believing in Allu Sirish. Thanking the audience for making his brother’s film a success, Allu Arjun revealed that the film was a very special and sweet memory for his family.

Allu Aravind said that one of his sons was a leading star in India and one was on his way to becoming one it was the happiest moment for him to see both sitting together. “Who could be happier than me," Allu Aravind said.

Later, Allu Arjun was spotted getting teary-eyed- hearing his brother talk on stage. This development is of significance since it has long been reported that all was not well within the Allu family. It was believed that Allu Sirish had not been on good terms with both his father and brother as he felt that his father did not support his career the way he did for his elder brother Allu Arjun. He was even reportedly living in Mumbai, away from his family. However, the successful meet for Urvasivo Rakshasivo revealed that even though the family may have gone through a rough patch, all was well between them now.

