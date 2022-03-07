At Uzhavan Awards-22, Sivakumar Gets Emotional Remembering His Mother

Actor Sivakumar, who was among the attendees at the Uzhavan Awards-22, got emotional while remembering his mother on stage. The event was organised by Uzhavan Foundation at the Sir. Pitti Theagaraya Auditorium, T.Nagar, Chennai. At the function, selected farmers were honoured with the Uzhavan award along with a cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh.

Sivakumar said that Karthi, who started this foundation, is the grandson of a poor woman farmer. The veteran actor said that the younger generation should also get involved in agriculture. Sivakumar explained how he had a tough childhood. Sivakumar said that his father died when he was just 10-month-old, and the responsibility of raising him fell on his mother.

Sivakumar described further that no matter how gruesome the circumstances were, his mother faced them with a lot of courage. The actor also said that in agriculture, the majority of work is done by women.

At the Uzhavan Awards-22 ceremony, awards were presented to farmers and other agriculture-based groups for incorporating innovations in the field. These innovations included water reclamation, traditional seed recovery, organic farming and others. A total of 6 awards were presented to individuals and groups.

Farmers adopting modern technologies, implementing unique marketing strategies, successful women farmers are rewarded with citations and cash prizes by the Uzhavan foundation. Farmers with visual impairments, schools taking agriculture to students, people strongly passionate about agriculture are also awarded. Students passionate about agriculture are also identified and awarded.

Apart from this, the foundation has also devised various creative ways to encourage agriculture. The Uzhavan Foundation also conducts various competitions related to agriculture.

