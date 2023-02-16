Dhanush’s upcoming film Vaathi, directed by Venky Atluri, recently had its audio launch event in Chennai. The movie’s music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The jukebox of the film consists of five songs. It already has two singles that were released before the audio launch. Director Bharathiraja was also present at the occasion as a special guest. What caught everyone’s attention at the event was the director’s comment. He said that he had fallen in love with the leading lady of the film, Samyuktha Menon. The actress, who is currently playing the role of Meenakshi in Vaathi, seems to be everyone’s crush now. The 80-year-old director revealed that he is also on that list.

Samyuktha, who plays the role of a biology teacher in this film, stars opposite Dhanush. The actor plays the role of a maths teacher in the film. As per an ETimes report, Dhanush said that after doing this film, he understood how tough it was to be a teacher. The actor said that Vaathi is a movie that unfolds in the 90s and added that he understood how education and teachers can change one’s life. He added that he was offered the role during the pandemic and he had declined it then, but later agreed to do it

Dhanush also said that movie lovers will like the film. He went on to praise actor Samuthirakani. Dhanush further said that now there are no films in Tamil or Telugu that are being made without Samuthirakani in the cast.

Venky revealed that such an ensemble cast has not affected him. In a media interaction earlier, he said that he does not feel the pressure (of handling the cast) as the team has been able to deliver everything effectively.

Vaathi is a socio-political drama, which stars Dhanush and Samyuktha in the lead roles. The rest of the cast includes Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Pammi Sai, Narra Srinivas and Aadukalam Naren.

The film talks about the education mafia. It narrates a young man’s struggle against the privatisation of education. The film raises an important question as to why someone has to be deprived of education because of a shortage of money. It is scheduled to hit the big screen tomorrow, 17 February.

