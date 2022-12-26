At Varisu Audio Launch, Vijay Steals Show With Ranjithame Style Flying Kiss

Vijay Thalapathy’s upcoming film Varisu has made fans wait with bated breath for its release. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Famous composer S Thaman has been roped in to score the music of the film with the Ranjithame soundtrack already crossing 108 million views. On the occasion of Christmas Eve, that is December 24, the makers of Varisu attended the audio launch event of the upcoming action drama in Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Packed with a throng of overenthusiastic crowd, the occasion unveiled all the songs from Varisu, taking fans into a frenzy. Reportedly, the film will comprise a total of five songs. Meanwhile, the audio launch event witnessed the release of The Vaa Thalaivaa number by Shankar Mahadevan and the Jimmiki Song. Another interesting highlight of the audio launch event was the Beast actor’s intriguing way of giving out flying kisses to his admirers present in the perfect Ranjithame fashion.

The video clip of the energetic event was shared on Twitter by an account named Cinema and Popcorn. The video captured Thalapathy Vijay addressing the pumped-up crowd with folded hands, smiling at his fans from the stage. Soon, the 48-year-old Tamil superstar gave Ranjithame-styled flying kisses to the crowd, gesturing with both hands, as the attendees started hollering and cheering for the actor.

In a now-deleted Twitter post, Vijay was also captured crooning the Ranjithame song as well with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna cheering for him and breaking into the catchy hook step. The actor also took a video selfie with his fans that had gone berserk upon seeing their favourite superstar. “#EnNenjilKudiyirukkum" he hashtagged his tweet, which translates to “To those who reside in my heart." Check out the video here:

In the Varisu audio launch event, Vijay expressed his love for his fans, lauding their support. In his speech, he also thanked the cast and crew members of Varisu, adding that he loved working with them on the sets. Acknowledging the fact that Varisu will be locking horns with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, the actor noted that his only true competitor is himself, reported ETimes.

Besides Vijay Thalapathy and Rashmika Mandanna, Varisu also stars Sangeetha Krish, Shaam, Samyuktha Karthik, R Sarathkumar, and Prakash Raj among others. The high-octane action drama is slated to hit the theatres on January 12 next year.

