At Varisu Thanksgiving Meet, VTV Ganesh Reveals What Made Him a Fan of Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, one of the eagerly anticipated films, was released on January 11 in theatres all over the world and received a positive response from the audience. Varisu, produced by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations and directed by Vamsi Baidipalli, has earned Rs 150 crore in five days.

And this definitely calls for a celebration! The Varisu team organised a thanksgiving meeting on January 16 to thank fans and the media for the success of the film. The film crew expressed heartfelt appreciation.

On this occasion, VTV Ganesh said, “Many years ago I didn’t watch Vijay’s film. One fine day, I went to the cinema with my daughter, a movie called Pokkiri, starring actor Vijay was released in 2007. The film was very enjoyable to watch. And later, I started watching his film and turned into a huge Vijay fan. So I’m very happy to act in his film."

Further, he added, “Varisu movie is hit not only in Tamilnadu but in Karnataka as well. This film is being celebrated in Kerala too."

A few days ago, Vijay threw a success party for the cast and crew, according to some media reports.

Thunivu, directed by Ajith Kumar, competed with the film. Ajith fans tore Varisu posters during an early screening outside a Chennai movie theatre. People flocked to see both films because they were released on the same day after such a long time.

Fans of Vijay were seen celebrating outside Chennai’s Rohini Theatre. Police had to resort to mild baton charge to disperse the massive crowd that had gathered.

