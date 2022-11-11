At VTK’s 50-Day Celebration, Simbu Urges Fans To Not Pester Makers For Film Updates

Silambarasan TR, popularly known as Simbu, recently achieved a remarkable feat in his career. The Kollywood actor’s last film, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu (VTK), completed an astounding 50-day run on the big screen, following its theatrical release on September 15. To celebrate the milestone, the makers of the blockbuster gangster film held a grand celebration in Chennai on November 9.

Besides Simbu, the star-studded event was attended by Gautham Vasudev Menon, Ishari K Ganesh, Cool Suresh, and Udhayanidhi Stalin, among others. The Tamil film’s production house, Vels Film International, also shared a streak of photos from VTK’s 50 days celebration on Twitter. Simbu looked suave as he showed up at the event in an all-black outfit, which comprised a black blazer over a solid black t-shirt and black pants.

Advertisement

The 39-year-old actor has been making headlines for his speech at the Chennai event. While addressing fans during the speech, he first thanked them for their continuous love and support. Simbu then urged his fans to not pester makers for film updates now and then.

The Maanaadu star also shared that he, along with the crew, works extremely hard to give the masses a good film. Lastly, he revealed that his upcoming film Pathu Thala’s director, Obeli N Krishna, asked him to spread the word among his fans.

Simbu is currently busy shooting the final leg of Pathu Thala. After Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, he will be seen essaying the role of a gangster, yet again, in the highly anticipated action thriller. Alongside him, the film’s star cast boasts of Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalaiyarasan, Umesh Kaushik and Soundararaja in key roles.

The Obeli N Krishna directorial is jointly produced by Studio Green and Pen Studios. And, musical maestro AR Rahman has been roped in to score its music. While Pathu Thala was originally slated to hit the box office on December 14, its release date has reportedly been pushed to next year owing to shooting delays.

Read all the Latest Movies News here