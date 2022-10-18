Atharva Murali's Thalli Pogathey Wins IIFTC Award For Cinematography Excellence

Atharva Murali’s Thalli Pogathey has grabbed the headlines recently. The romantic drama was released last year and received mixed reviews. While the film didn’t impress many critics, it has now finally received some recognition. Thalli Pogathey has won the Indian International Film Tourism Conclave (IIFTC) award in the category of Cinematography Excellence.

The film has been shot in several beautiful locations around the world. While Thalli Pogathey’s storyline wasn’t that great, movie buffs had marvelled at the exotic locations it was shot. Fans of Atharva are delighted that Thalli Pogathey has received this award. Atharva Murali has cultivated a huge fan base with his acting chops and imposing screen presence.

Advertisement

The film was released in theatres last year after a long wait and several delays. Thalli Pogathey starred Atharva, Anupama Parameswaran and Amitash Pradhan in pivotal roles. Directed by R Kannan, Thalli Pogathey is a remake of the Telugu film Ninnu Kori which featured Nani, Aadi Pinisetty and Nivetha Thomas.

Top showsha video

Die-hard fans of Atharva enjoyed watching Thalli Pogathey. The faithful remake of Ninnu Kori featured an engrossing premise which revolves around an estranged couple. In Thalli Pogathey, a woman invites her ex-lover to spend 10 days with her and her husband to show that she is happily married. The sizzling chemistry between Atharva and Anupama was also appreciated by the fans.

Atharva was last seen in Kuruthi Aattam. The film was written and directed by Sri Ganesh of 8 Thottakkal fame but couldn’t do very well at the box office.

The film was bankrolled by Rockfort Entertainment and hit the screens on August 5. Kuruthi Aattam’s music was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and its cinematography was done by Balasubramaniam.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here