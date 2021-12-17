Atharvaa Plays an Angry Young Man in Sam Anton's Trigger

The first glimpse of Tamil film Trigger, starring actor Atharvva, has been recently released by its makers. The film loaded with action scenes is the second collaboration between Atharvva and director Sam Anton. Earlier they worked together in the 2019 thriller 100.

Director Sam announced the release of the first glimpse of Trigger on Twitter. The film is now in the post-production stage. Sam shared the film’s poster featuring Atharvaa on December 15. The actor can be seen in an intense look in the poster posing with a gone in his hand. In the film, Atharvaa is playing the role of an angry young man.

Atharvaa also shared a small video clip showing the title of the film.

According to reports, the film is an action-thriller based on a father-son relationship. Arun Pandian is playing the father’s role and Atharvaa is playing the character of his son. The film’s story revolves around a police case that took place in 1992.

The shooting of the film started in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and most parts of the film have been shot at the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad.

Earlier, there were speculations that the film will be released directly on OTT. Responding to rumours, director Sam said, “It hasn’t been confirmed yet. Talks are on for theatrical as well as OTT premiere. We will decide on what suits us the best."

The release date of the film is yet to be announced by its makers.

Ghibran is composing the music of the film. Besides starring Atharvva in the lead role, the film will see Tanya Ravichandran as the female lead. Krishna Kumar and Vinodhini Vaidyanathan will also be seen in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa under the banner of their production house Pramod Films. It will be the 25th film of Pramod Films.

