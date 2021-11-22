Atharvaa, Priya Bhavani's Tamil Film Kuruthi Aattam to Hit Theatres on December 24

Actor Atharvaa’s Tamil film, Kuruthi Aattam, is all set to hit the theatres a day before Christmas 2021. The makers have announced that the action-thriller film is in its final stages of post-production, and it will hit the big screen on December 24. Under the direction of young Sri Ganesh, Atharvaa has been paired with actor Priya Bhavani Shankar. The film is bankrolled by producer T. Muruganantham under his production banner Rockfort Entertainment.

The production company Rockfort Entertainment on Sunday announced that Kuruthi Aattam will hit the theatres on December 24 ahead of the Christmas festivities. The announcement was made on the birthday of director Sri Ganesh.

Actor Atharvaa also shared the announcement of the release date on his Twitter handle. Sharing the poster of his film, he said, “See you in Theaters"

Kuruthi Aattam is Sri Ganesh’s second directorial. He made an impressive debut with his 2017 crime thriller 8 Thottakkal. Fans are expecting that his second film will also be a blockbuster.

The makers have already released three songs of the film composed by celebrated composer Yuvan Shankar Raja. ‘Ranga Rattinam’, ‘Kuruthi Aattam Title Song’ and ‘Thaalattum Mounam Ondril’ are among the songs released by makers which also received huge support from fans.

The action-packed teaser of Kuruthi Aattam released a few months ago also received a stellar response from fans.

Apart from Atharvaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar, the film will see Radikaa Sarathkumar and Radharavi in crucial roles. Vatsan Chakravarthy and Vindo Sagar are among the supporting cast of the film.

According to reports, Kuruthi Aattam was announced in April 2017 and began production in August 2018. The film was set to release in June 2020. However, it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and now it is confirmed to be released on December 24.

