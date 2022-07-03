Athiya Shetty Accompanies Beau KL Rahul As He Returns After Surgery, Watch

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty might not be too many films old in the industry, however, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She also makes the headlines often for her relationship with Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The actress had recently accompanied him to Germany and now the couple has returned back to India. They were clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport and Athiya could be seen beside him like a concerned partner. As per the reports, KL Rahul suffered a groin injury and underwent surgery.

Advertisement

Athiya can be seen dressed in a black t-shirt which she paired with a black shrug and white trousers. Rahul, on the other hand, donned a white t-shirt with a blue jacket. Watch the video:

Athiya and Rahul have been dating each other for over three years now and had gone public with their relationship just about a year ago. Last year, KL Rahul accompanied the Shetty family to the screening of Ahan Shetty’s debut movie Tadap. The attendance marked the couple’s first public appearance together.

Advertisement

Earlier, in April, rumours of their wedding were doing the rounds. It was said that the two would be tying the knot in December. Athiya’s father, actor Suniel Shetty reacted to the rumours and told ETimes, “She is my daughter, she will get married sometime. I would want my son to also get married, the sooner the better. It’s their choice. As far as KL Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. And it is for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.