Athiya Shetty Addresses Wedding Rumours with KL Rahul, Reveals She’s Moving in But Not with Him

For quite some time, the buzz is getting louder that Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty will be getting married to KL Rahul. In fact, it will reportedly happen by the end of the year, and the duo had also apparently chosen a house where they’ll move in to. Now, the Motichoor Chaknachoor actress has herself cleared the air. She has also revealed that they will indeed be moving in to a new house but not with KL Rahul.

Talking to ETimes, Athiya revealed, “I am not moving in with anyone, but my parents! My family and I will be staying in this brand new home." The actress is currently living with her family- her parents Suniel and Mana Shetty and brother Ahan Shetty at their Altamount Road home in South Mumbai.

It was earlier reported that Athiya and KL Rahul have rented a swanky sea-facing 4BHK apartment in Mumbai and are keen to settle in there for time being. The estimated rent for the flat was Rs. 10 lakhs per month! They would reportedly be occupying the 9th floor, and the building was close to Ranbir Kapoor’s residence- Vastu.

When asked about the wedding rumours, Athiya replied, “I am not answering any of these questions. I am tired of all this, now I only laugh them off. Let people think whatever they want to."

Earlier, Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty also addressed these wedding rumours and had told Dainik Bhashkar, “As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date? Engagement bhi nahi hui hai. Haal filhaal uski bhi koi planning nahi hai. There is no planning for a wedding in the next few months as well."

