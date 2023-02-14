Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Take Fun Relationship Quiz; Actress Calls Husband 'A Better Driver'

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in the presence of their families and close friends on January 23 this year. Ever since, the newlyweds bless our timelines with adorable photos and videos of each other. Recently, the power couple decided to surprise everyone for Valentine’s Day by taking a relationship quiz. While one is a ‘better driver’, the other one is the funniest among the two. The couple are goofy and opposites of each other but make for a “perfect match." Don’t believe us? Then this video is all the proof you need.

Today, Vogue India dropped a promo video starring the newlyweds - Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul - from their latest photoshoot. The clip begins with aesthetic shots of the couple followed by a question, “Who is the better driver?” to which the Hero actress instantly points at her partner. KL Rahul responds, “She does not know how to drive." Athiya jokingly adds, “I will not put anyone’s risk at life.” The part “risk at life" was most definitely a slip of the tongue, and she immediately corrected herself, “Life at risk." The fun banter begins from here as the cricketer pulls her leg, “Don’t limit the cross.” It is his ROFL twist to the phrase “Don’t cross the limit.”

Advertisement

The next question is, “Who is the funny one?” KL Rahul says, “It has to be me”. Athiya Shetty replies, “I think it’s me. Maybe we should have a vote on set today on who’s the funny one.” The interviewer voted for Athiya.

In the video, KL Rahul can be seen wearing an outfit, featuring a light-coloured coat and matching trousers which he paired with a simple white T-shirt. Meanwhile, Athiya Shetty turned muse for Louis Vuitton and wore a black and white striped gown.

Check out the promo video here-

Advertisement

One user called them, “Cuties”, while another was overwhelmed in the comments section and wrote, “I am crying so hard.” A fan gushed about Athiya Shetty and commented, “Athiya is so pretty, I think she has the best features for modelling rather than acting.” A fan of KL Rahul pointed out, “Omg (Oh My God) the way he walked away.”

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding was beautiful and intimate, with only a handful of celebrities from Bollywood in attendance. Fans were amazed by the wedding photos as they dished out major bride and groom goals. The duo got hitched at Athiya’s family bungalow in the hills of Khandala, Maharashtra.

Read all the Latest Movies News here