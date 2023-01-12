Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul To Get Married On This Date? Deets Below

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and her cricketer-beau KL Rahul are reportedly all set to tie the knot. After painting the town red with their mushy pictures on social media, the lovebirds have finally decided to take their relationship to the next level. According to reports, both Athiya and KL Rahul have sealed their wedding date on January 23. In what will be Bollywood’s first wedding this year, India Today claims that the marriage ceremonies and rituals between the celebrity duo would be taking place between January 21 and 23.

No official announcement has been made by either of the two families. Sources claim that Athiya and KL Rahul’s marriage will be a three-day affair. Presumably, the haldi, mehndi, and sangeet ceremony will be followed by the Hero actress and the India Vice-captain tying the nuptial knot on January 23.

Advertisement

As per sources, the love-struck pair will be walking down the aisle at Bollywood veteran actor Suniel Shetty’s ancestral home Jahaan in Khandala, Maharashtra. The wedding will be an intimate affair, in the presence of close friends, family members, and notable celebs from the film and sports fraternity. Reportedly, the wedding preparations have started in full swing. The guest list has also been made.

The names of the guest attendees, who would reportedly be an integral part of the lavish event, have been doing the rounds for a while. They include Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Reports claim that both the families of the couple are “super excited" to watch the duo getting hitched.

Advertisement

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s relationship was confirmed when the duo was spotted at the premiere of the actress’s brother, Ahan Shetty’s debut movie Tadap. Later, on Athiya’s birthday on November 5, the cricketer dropped a romantic picture on his IG handle, wishing his ladylove, and confirming that the pair were officially together.

Read all the Latest Movies News here