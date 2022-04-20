Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to Have a Winter Wedding This Year: Reports

It seems the wedding season in Bollywood will e continuing this entire year. After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, fans’ eyes are set on Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding. The actress and the cricketer have been dating for some time now. Latest reports suggest that the couple will be tying the knot this year and will be having a winter wedding and the preparations have reportedly begun. According to Pinkvilla, the lovebirds will have a South Indian wedding.

A source tells the publication that both Athiya’s parents like Rahul and if everything goes well, they will be married before this year ends. Her father Suniel Shetty is a Mangalorean born from a Tulu-speaking family in Mulki, and Rahul, too, is from Mangalore. Hence, the South Indian ceremony.

However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

Meanwhile, Rahul and Athiya made their relationship Instagram official last year. Since then, Athiya has been treating her fans with intriguing pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. Recently on her bae KL Rahul’s 30th birthday, the actress made the day special for Rahul as she penned a romantic note for him. Athiya even shared a couple of loved-up pictures with her boyfriend.

The ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ actress took to Instagram and shared a couple of affectionate pictures with Rahul. She posted some monochromatic snaps as she reminisced on their romantic times. The first picture is a snap pf Athiya as she smilingly hugs Rahul, while they both pose for the lens. As we scroll further, we see Rahul and Athiya holding hands as they take a stroll in the woods. The last photograph, is a happy picture of the two, as Athiya leans on Rahul while seating next to each other as they travel together. She even tagged KL Rahul in the post. The loved-up post is a testimony to the bond the two lovebirds share.

