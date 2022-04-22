Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul to Move into A Rented Apartment in Mumbai: Reports

Two days after rumours started doing the rounds suggesting that Athiya Shetty and KR Rahul are the next celebrity couple to tie the knot, a new update is there. The couple who have been dating for almost three years now are set to take their relationship a notch higher by moving in together. If a report by Pinkvilla is anything to go by, the couple has rented a swanky sea-facing 4BHK apartment in Mumbai and are keen to settle in there for time being.

As per the report in the entertainment portal, the duo has found a place at Carter Road in Bandra. The rented apartment will apparently cost Rs. 10 lakh per month. Earlier, there were reports suggesting that the couple might also get married this year. However, Athiya’s close friend has told Bombay Times, that there’s no wedding in the cards as both of them have their professional commitments to look forward to.

Advertisement

Talking about their relationship timeline, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating each other for over three years now and had gone public with their relationship just about a year ago. Last year, KL Rahul accompanied the Shetty family to the screening of Ahan Shetty’s debut movie Tadap. The attendance marked the couple’s first public appearance together.

And since then, both of them have been shelling out major couple goals with their adorable display of affection for each other on their social media handles.

On the occasion of the Lucknow Super Giants captain’s birthday, the actress shared a couple of loved-up monochromatic pictures to mark the occasion.

Advertisement

She posted some black and white snaps as she reminisced on their romantic times. The first picture is a click of Athiya as she smilingly hugs Rahul, while they both pose for the lens. As we scroll further, we see Rahul and Athiya holding hands as they take a stroll in the woods. The last photograph, is a happy picture of the two, as Athiya leans on Rahul while seating next to each other as they travel together. She even tagged KL Rahul in the post. The loved-up post is a testimony to the bond the two lovebirds share.

Advertisement

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ in 2019.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.