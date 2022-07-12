Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul To Tie The Knot In Next 3 Months, Grand Preparations Underway: Reports

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating each other for quite some time now. The two often make headlines for their relationship and their wedding rumours have also been going around for a long time now. However, if recent reports are to be believed, the daughter of Suniel Shetty, Athiya and cricketer KL Rahul are now planning to tie the knot in the next three months.

As reported by IndiaToday.in, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are all set to marry in the next three months and grand preparations for the same are currently underway. Reportedly, the two families met each other recently and visited the house where Athiya and Rahul will be moving in. “Rahul’s parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya’s family. The couple, along with their families, visited the new house where they will be moving in soon, to see the progress. The wedding is expected to take place in the next three months in Mumbai. It will be a grand celebration for both the families and every detail of the wedding is been overseen by the bride herself," a source cited by the news portal claimed.

Athiya and Rahul have been dating each other for over three years now. They made their relationship public last year when KL Rahul accompanied the Shetty family to the screening of Ahan Shetty’s debut movie Tadap. That also marked the couple’s first public appearance together.

The rumours of their wedding were doing the rounds in April this year too. Back then, it was said that the two will tie the knot in December. However, later, Suniel Shetty reacted to the rumours and told ETimes, “She is my daughter, she will get married sometime. I would want my son to also get married, the sooner the better. It’s their choice. As far as KL Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. And it is for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them."

