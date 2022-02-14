Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's Valentine's Day Grainy Selfie Will Give You Couple Goals, See Pic

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, several celebrities have taken to social media to wish their loved ones on this special day. Joining the list is cricketer KL Rahul, who made his relationship with Athiya Shetty Instagram official last year, ending speculations around their dating life. The cricketer took to his social media handle to post a glass selfie with the actress. In the grainy photo, the couple looks uber-cool as they pose for the camera.

Rahul can be seen wearing a white tee with denim and he completed his looks with a baseball cap. Athiya, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a funky white tee with black bottoms.

Captioning the photo, Rahul wrote, “Happy ❤️ day."

Take a look at the photo:

Athiya Shetty often grabs headlines for her relationship with KL Rahul. Athiya and Rahul have made appearances on each other’s social media and are often spotted publicly. She had even accompanied him last year to one of his overseas cricket matches. There she bonded well with Anushka Sharma who was present to support her cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

Moreover, Athiya and Rahul’s marriage rumours were recently part of the gossip mill. It all started recently when the pair attended the red carpet at the opening of Athiya’s brother Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap. KL Rahul posed for photos with Athiya and appeared to be quite close to her family.

On the work front, Athiya made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Hero alongside, Suraj Pancholi. She was last seen in the comedy film Motichoor Chaknachoor, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress is yet to announce her next project.

