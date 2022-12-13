Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's Wedding Date Finalised! Invites To Be Sent Out By December End

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding rumours have been making headlines for a long time now. While it is being said that the two will tie the knot in January next year, looks like we now have a final date. As reported by Pinkvilla, Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding events will take place from January 21 to January 23, 2023. The entertainment portal also claims that the preparations for the big-fat wedding are underway in full swing and invitations will be sent out to guests by December-end. However, there is no official announcement about this so far.

This comes days after it was reported that BCCI approved KL Rahul’s week-long leave in the month of January. Prior to this, another report by Pinkvilla claimed that the bride and groom-to-be have also finalised their wedding outfits. “Soon-to-be bride & groom has finalized the outfits they will be wearing on their big day," the source said.

Earlier, when Suniel Shetty was asked about the wedding date, the actor shared that only Athiya and KL Rahul can decide upon a mutual wedding date once they are free from their professional engagements. “I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge (it will happen as soon as the kids decide). Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (Rahul has a busy schedule, Asia Cup, World Cup, South African tour, and Australia tour. The wedding will happen only when the kids get a break. It can’t happen in a day, no)?" he had said.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating each other for almost three years now. Reportedly, they both met via a common friend following which they started seeing each other more often and fell in love. However, the duo made their relationship official last year on the occasion of Athiya’s birthday.

