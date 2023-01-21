Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's 1st Pic from Wedding Venue Leaked; Couple to Have No Phone Policy?

Rumours about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding have been making headlines recently. Their wedding is expected to take place on Monday, January 23, and preparation for it has already begun. The couple is set to tie the knot in the presence of their close friends and family after nearly four years of courtship. While the whole ceremony has been kept hush-hush, here’s taking a look at the rumoured wedding venue and more details about the wedding.

As per a report by Times Now, the pre-wedding festivities will begin tomorrow, January 22. The mehendi ceremony will be reportedly held at Shetty’s home in Mumbai. The wedding wows will then be exchanged the next day at Suniel’s opulent bungalow in Khandala. The report also states that there will be 100 guests at the wedding from each side, and they have been told not to post any pictures or videos of the ceremony online. Even their cell phones will be confiscated during the wedding. The pair will have a lavish wedding reception for their friends in Mumbai. Meanwhile a photo of what appears to be a decorated mandap at Suniel Shetty’s bungalow has emerged on social media. Check out the photo, here.

Since the apparent wedding venue is Suniel’s farmhouse in Khandala, here’s a sneak peek into this lavish house. In the first episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 5, the actor gave a tour of his heavenly abode. Suniel Shetty opens the video by welcoming everyone to his home. From the earthy texture and greenery all around to the wooden detailing, the house is a reflection of Suniel Shetty’s mind and how he likes to live his life.

Suniel Shetty adds that the dining room is “one of my favourite rooms" when describing his favourite area of the house because “It is every Mangalorean’s favourite room because we love to eat". Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse is a “real labour of love," whether it’s the lush garden area or the stunning views and minute décor of the house. This house, which Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty refer to as “Jahaan," is “a sweet successful walk," in their words.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty made their relationship official on Instagram in 2020. Athiya and Rahul reportedly met through a mutual friend. They became close friends, and their friendship soon turned into romance, and the couple are now preparing to tie the knot.

