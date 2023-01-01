Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Celebrate New Year in Dubai Ahead of Their Wedding; Pics Go Viral

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been in a relationship for quite some time now. The duo will be tying the knot soon, according to multiple media reports. Ahead of their wedding, the actress was spotted with the cricketer celebrating the New Year eve in Dubai.

Several photos of the duo went viral from the celebration. Athiya looked pretty in a strapless black corset which she teamed with black pants. Rahul on the other hand too colour coordinated with her. He looked dapper in a black shirt teamed with black pants. The duo were seen wrapping their arms around each other, while they candidly posed for the camera.

Advertisement

Athiya and Rahul’s wedding is most likely to happen early this year. Rahul earlier

requested leave from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in December for the upcoming matches against Sri Lanka citing personal reasons. Fans and well-wishers were quick enough to speculate about the wedding.

The couple often shares mushy photos with each other on social media. Their adorable display of affection towards each other wins over the internet. They have reportedly built a love nest in a luxurious sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra.

Back in October 2022, Athiya’s father Suniel had even confirmed the wedding news while interacting with the paps and said, ‘Jaldi Hogi’. Reportedly, they will be having a very fancy big-fat South Indian wedding including all the festivities like Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet. The festivities are most likely to be held at Suniel and Mana’s lavish Khandala Bungalow-Jahaan.

Advertisement

Athiya made her relationship official with KL Rahul at the screening of her brother Ahan Shetty’s debut film ‘Tadap’. She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Hero’ alongside Sooraj Pancholi in 2015. She was last seen in the romantic film ‘Motichoor Chaknachor’ in 2019 starring next to Rajkummar Rao and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Read all the Latest Movies News here