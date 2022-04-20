Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul Have No Time For A Wedding This Year, Claims Friend: Report

Rumours are doing the rounds suggesting that Athiya Shetty and KR Rahul are the next celebrity couple to tie the knot. It was claimed that the couple is planning for a December wedding. However, a new report quoting an unnamed friend of the couple has now said that the couple’s schedules this year are packed with projects that they might not have time for a wedding.

Athiya and Rahul have been dating for a few years now. They have not spoken about their relationship with the press just yet, the couple often share loved-up posts about each other on Instagram. Athiya also recently shared a post for Rahul on the occasion of his birthday.

Speaking with Bombay Times, a friend of the actress claimed, “There’s no wedding happening this year. Athiya has two projects starting at different intervals in this year. One is for the web domain, the other is a theatrical movie. KL Rahul has the world cup coming up and his schedule is blocked with different tournaments before that. With their hands full, where do they have the time to have a wedding this year?"

Advertisement

Rahul shares a close bond with Athiya’s family. Earlier in the year, speaking with Gaurav Kapur on Breakfast with Champions, Rahul revealed that Suniel is not merely a fan of the game but is ‘borderline obsessed’ with the game. “We do have some conversations, arguments sometimes, disagreements too. He talks sense because he understands the game. He tells me, ‘You are not fit enough. You are getting injured. There’s a reason for that. You are not eating healthy.’ He’s all about the healthy lifestyle, training," he said.

Last year, KL Rahul accompanied the Shetty family to the screening of Ahan Shetty’s debut movie Tadap. The attendance marked the couple’s first public appearance together.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.