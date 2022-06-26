Athiya Shetty- KL Rahul Spotted Together Once Again as They Head to Germany for Latter’s Surgery, Watch

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s relationship is no secret anymore. The cricketer has been dating the Motichoor Chakhnachoor actress for quite some time now. They often take off together for vacations as well. Today, once again, the rumoured couple was spotted at the airport. However, this time they are headed to Germany for the cricketer’s surgery.

The duo was spotted at the airport on Sunday morning. Athiya was spotted in baggy jeans and white crop top, which she paired with a purple jacket. KL Rahul wore beige pants with an oversized black tee that had ‘hell yeah’ written on it. Recently, during one of his matches, the cricketer sustained some injuries and is now heading to Germany to get a groin surgery done. It was also because of this reason that he could not be a part of the Indian cricket team on its tour to England. It has also been reported that he would be staying there for over a month to recover and Athiya would be by his side. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video on his social media. Check it out here:

Earlier, in April, rumours of their wedding were doing the rounds. It was said that the two would be tying the knot in December. Athiya’s father, actor Suniel Shetty reacted to the rumours and told ETimes, “She is my daughter, she will get married sometime. I would want my son to also get married, the sooner the better. It’s their choice. As far as KL Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. And it is for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them."

