Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul to Tie the Knot at Suniel Shetty's Khandala Bungalow: Report

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding rumours are doing the rounds for a long time now. Although there is no official confirmation, a recent report states that the celebrity wedding is just around the corner. And if the report is anything to go by, the venue has also been decided.

Athiya and Rahul made their relationship public last year and ever since fans have been curious about their wedding. Now, a report in Pinkvilla states that the couple is going to tie the knot soon and it will apparently be a starry affair. The report also adds that Athiya and Rahul have chosen Suniel Shetty’s home Jahaan in Khandala as their wedding venue, instead of some 5-star Mumbai hotel. The date will be fixed keeping in mind the cricketer’s work schedule and a famous wedding organiser has apparently visited Khandala to do recee for the same.

Last month, Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty reacted to the wedding rumours of his daughter.

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Suniel stated that the wedding will happen as soon as the couple decides. “I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge (the wedding will take place as soon as the kids decide). Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (Rahul is busy with the Asia Cup, World, South African tour, Australia tour. The wedding will take place only when the kids get a break," Suniel Shetty said.

Earlier, Suniel Shetty had talked about his fondness for Rahul. During a conversation with ETimes, the actor said that he loves the cricketer. “It is for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them," the actor was quoted as saying.

