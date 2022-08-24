Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul to Tie the Knot Soon? Suniel Shetty Says 'Wedding Will Take Place Once...'

Suniel Shetty has finally reacted to the wedding rumours of his daughter Athiya Shetty. Athiya is in a relationship with cricketer, KL Rahul. Athiya and Rahul have been dating each other for over three years now. They made their relationship public when KL Rahul accompanied the Shetty family to the screening of Ahan Shetty’s debut movie Tadap. That also marked the couple’s first public appearance together.

In an interview to Instant Bollywood, Suniel Shetty stated that the wedding will happen as soon as the couple decides. “I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge (the wedding will take place as soon as the kids decide). Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (Rahul is busy with the Asia Cup, World, South African tour, Australia tour. The wedding will take place only when the kids get a break," Suniel Shetty said.

The veteran actor also said the wedding planning will start as soon as KL Rahul gets some time off the upcoming cricket tournaments. “Abhi papa chahte hain ki ladki hai toh shaadi ho jaaye, lekin ek baar Rahul ko break mil jaye, bachhe decide karein kab, kyunki… Aap calendar dekhoge toh darr jaoge. Ek din ka do din ka gap hai, aur do din mein shaad nahi ho sakti na. Toh yahi hai, jab waqt milega toh planning jarur hogi (Papa wants that his girl gets married but KL Rahul needs to get a break, the kids will decide then. You will be scared if you look at Rahul’s schedule. There’s a gap of 1-2 days only. A marriage can’t happen in such a short time. The wedding will definitely be planned when there’s time," he added.

Earlier, Suniel Shetty had talked about his fondness for Rahul. During a conversation with ETimes, the actor said that he loves the cricketer. “It is for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them," the actor was quoted as saying.

