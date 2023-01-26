Athiya Shetty's Mom in Tears As She & Suniel Shetty Hug Actress After Wedding With KL Rahul; See Pic

Suniel Shetty and wife Mana Shetty got emotional during their daughter Athiya Shetty’s wedding with cricketer KL Rahul. Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot with Indian cricket team batter KL Rahul on January 23. The wedding ceremony took place at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

On Wednesday, Suniel shared two new pictures from Athiya-Rahul’s wedding. In one of the pictures, he and his wife seemed emotional as they hugged Athiya after the wedding rituals. Rahul also dropped a white heart emoji on the post.

Advertisement

In addition to this fairy-tale wedding, the gifts received by the married couple also dominated the headlines. The duo apparently received a plethora of lavish gifts from friends, relatives and family members. As stated in reports, Suniel has gifted her daughter a luxurious apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 50 crore.

Salman Khan has reportedly gifted Athiya an Audi car worth Rs 1.64 crore. Jackie Shroff, Suniel’s co-actor in films like Border (1997), Refugee (2000), and Baaz: A Bird in Danger (2003), presented a watch worth Rs 30 lakh from Chopard Watches, a renowned Swiss luxury watch and jewellery brand. Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is a close friend of Athiya, gifted her a diamond bracelet worth Rs 1.5 crore.

Virat Kohli apparently gifted Rahul a BMW car worth Rs 2.17 crore. Former Indian Cricket team captain, wicketkeeper and batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni also attended the event and presented Rahul with a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth Rs 80,00,000.

Apart from this wedding affair and the gifts, Athiya and Rahul will also organise a grand wedding reception later in Mumbai. As stated in reports, this reception will have more than 3000 guests in attendance.

Read all the Latest Movies News here