Athiya Shetty Posts Mushy Pic With Her 'Favourite One' KL Rahul; Karisma Kapoor Calls Them 'Cutie'

Days after Athiya Shetty dismissed wedding rumours with boyfriend KL Rahul, the actress has shared a love-filled photo with the cricketer on her Instagram account. Athiya and Rahul have been dating each other for a few years now.

On Wednesday, Athiya took to Instagram to post a mushy pic of the couple and wrote: “Favourite one." In the photo, both Athiya and Rahul are all smile as they pose for the cute photo. Several celebrities including Karisma Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Krishna Shroff, Malavika Mohanan and Anushka Ranjan dropped adorable comments on the picture which has now gone viral.

Even though Athiya rubbished their wedding speculations, a recent ETimes report claimed that it is confirmed at least for now, until and unless Rahul and Athiya’s families have a change in plan, that the wedding is happening in early 2023. The months zeroed down are January and February.

Reacting to the speculations about the couple’s wedding reportedly taking place in the next three months, Athiya earlier wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I hope I’m invited to the wedding that’s taking place in 3 months. Lol." Athiya and Rahul recently travelled to Munich together, where Rahul underwent a surgery.

Earlier in May, Athiya’s brother spoke about the rumoured wedding. “As far as the wedding is concerned, there are no arrangements being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date?" Ahan told Dainik Bhaskar.

Athiya’s father, actor Suniel Shetty had also talked about his fondness for Rahul. During a conversation with ETimes, the actor said that he loves KL Rahul. “It is for them to decide what they want to do because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them," the actor was quoted as saying.

