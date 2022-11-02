Athiya Shetty Roots for BF KL Rahul As He Scores First Half Century in T20 World Cup; See Pics

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul make one of the most popular and adored couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Ever since they made their relationship official on social media, fans have been going gaga over them. The duo is often spotted together, and they hardly ever shy away from being vocal about their love for each other. They often drop lovely comments on each other photos on social media and give couple goals to their fans. Keeping the trajectory, Athiya Shetty turned a cheerleader for her bae KL Rahul after he scored his first half-century in the T20 World cup, and shared a pic to commemorate the occasion.

The Motichoor Chaknachoor actress took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of Adelaide Oval, in North Adelaide, Australia.She even tagged KL Rahul in the pic and added a heart emoticon. Next, we see Athiya who rooted for her bae, by being present in the stadium stands. She was seen posing for a pic with Suryakumar Yadav’s wife Devisha Shetty while Dhanashree Verma clicked the selfie. The trio looked adorable in the picture in winter wear, Athiya even added freezing emoticons as she shared the pic.

Advertisement

Check the photo here:

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of the match, Fine half-centuries from Virat Kohli (64* off 44) and KL Rahul (50 off 32) drove India to 184/6 against Bangladesh in their fourth match of the Super 12 stage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Put in to bat first, India recovered from the early dismissal of captain Rohit Sharma with a 67-run stand between Rahul and Kohli for the second wicket.

Rahul left behind a series of single-digit scores at the ongoing tournament with a brisk half-century. The exquisite timing and elegance that has made him an India regular across formats was on full display in Adelaide and the team management must have felt a sense of relief having thrown their full weight behind the struggling opener.

Three fours and four sublime hits over the boundaries gave an indication Rahul has found his touch. His first fifty of this tournament came with a couple off the 31st delivery faced but he then a top-edge off the next ended his innings on 50.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours about Athiya and Rahul’s wedding ever since they made their relationship official. Suniel Shetty, actor and Athiya’s father, earlier commented on the wedding plans and said that they were aware of KL Rahul’s busy schedule and didn’t want to put any pressure on the children.Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty’s photos, Athiya Shetty’s Instagram, Cricket, Suniel Shetty

Read all the Latest Movies News here