Athiya Shetty Sends Hug To BF KL Rahul As He Shares Health Update Post Successful Surgery

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been seeing each other for a while now. Their social media posts speak volumes about their love. Recently, Athiya jetted off to Germany with Rahul for his surgery. As per the reports, KL Rahul suffered a groin injury and underwent surgery. Updating his fans and loved ones on his health, KL Rahul on his social media handle wrote, “Hello everyone. It’s been a tough couple of weeks but the surgery was successful. I’m healing and recovering well. My road to recovery has begun. Thank you for your messages and prayers. See you soon." Later, Athiya Shetty reposted KL Rahul’s pic post his successful surgery on her Instagram story followed by an emoticon.

Advertisement

Many fans commented on KL Rahul’s post. One of them wrote, “Injury is a part and parcel of every cricketer as KL Rahul fans we are taking it too personally and thinking a lot. But as rahulians we will support him in good and bad times always. Cricket is boring without Rahul but we have to accept it. Hope for a speedy recovery and I know you will bounce back stronger than before eagerly waiting for your return in blue. Hope you get fit before the eng series!" While many others wished KL Rahul a speedy recovery.

Check his post here:

It was on the actress’ birthday when they made their relationship official on Instagram. KL Rahul posted an adorable picture of themselves and captioned it, “Happy Birthday my @athiyashetty."Ever since then fans have only showered love on them.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Athiya was last seen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor.’

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.