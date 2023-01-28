Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are the newest couples on the block. These two tied the knot on January 23 at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow amidst close family and friends. After dating for quite some time, the couple decided to opt for a low-key wedding. Their wedding look was a mix of simplicity and tradition and the lovebirds made for a gorgeous bride and groom. Now, the newly wed actress has made her first appearance after four days of getting married with the cricketer. However, Athiya Shetty’s first public appearance after the wedding and her OOTD left netizens disappointed.

In a video posted by Viral Bhayani, Athiya Shetty is seen dressed in casual attire - donning a white ripped denim and striped loosely fitted shirt. With her shiny curled tresses left open in the air, and her sans make up look, Athiya looked gorgeous. She was seen stepping out of a salon, and even responded to a pap congratulating her on her wedding. She obliged by saying ‘thank you,’ and slipped into her car.

While Athiya looked gorgeous, a lot of netizens had an issue with the actress not wearing indoor (vermilion) and mangalsutra. One of the social media users commented, “Sindur mangalsutra kuch nhi pehen rakha ," another commented, “Such a thoughtful wife.. she has decided to wear only old shirts of Rahul after marriage .. husband ka pesa poora bacahayegi ." A third troll commented, “Newly wife ."

At the same time, several others adored Athiya’s beauty and subtle style statement. One of the fans wrote, “Shadi ke aur baad preety dikh Rahi ho crushu ." A second fan added, “Mrs kl rahul ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Take a look at the video here:

Earlier, Athiya and KL Rahul shared a joint statement as they announced their wedding officially on social media. Along with a heartwarming note, the couple shared beautiful pictures from their ceremony. Their post read, “In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

After the wedding, Suniel Shetty confirmed to the media that Rahul and Athiya’s reception will take place once IPL gets over. Reportedly, the reception will be graced by personalities from the field of cinema and cricket.

