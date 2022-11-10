Athiya Shetty Trolled by Netizens After KL Rahul Fails To Perform in India vs England Match

India faces England today, November 10 for the semifinals of the Cricket T20 World Cup 2022. India has posted a competitive 169/6 in 20 overs and Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, among others, are receiving a lot of praise for their contributions. However, netizens and cricket followers are upset with KL Rahul for not being able to perform well in yet another match. Rahul got dismissed quickly and could not make too many runs. The cricketer is being brutally trolled on social media by netizens who are demanding his dismissal from the finals if India qualifies.

However, it is not just Rahul who is facing the wrath of the netizens. Her actress-girlfriend Athiya Shetty, too, has been unnecessarily dragged into this and netizens are trolling her as well.

Take a look at the reactions on Twitter:

Rahul and Athiya have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. There have been rumours about Athiya and Rahul’s wedding ever since they made their relationship official. Suniel Shetty, actor and Athiya’s father, earlier commented on the wedding plans and said that they were aware of KL Rahul’s busy schedule and didn’t want to put any pressure on the children.

Meanwhile, the T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England is being played at the Adelaide Oval, Australia. The semifinal match can be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

We wish the Indian Cricket Team good luck!

