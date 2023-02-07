Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty recently tied the nuptial knot with cricketer KL Rahul in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The couple has been sharing beautiful and dreamy photos from their wedding and pre-wedding festivities, and fans can’t get enough of their adorable chemistry.

Athiya wore a soft pink chikankari lehenga with heavy accessories on her wedding day. Ami Patel, Athiya’s stylist, revealed the details about Athiya’s kalire on her Instagram account on Monday. She wrote, “The saptapadi – the 7 vows of marriage taken around the fire as witness. So were Athiya’s kalire charms. The 7 vow’s engraved in Sanskrit on the sun and little sunflowers embellished on the kaliras made them so charming and special."

“We loved making bespoke Eternity Vows kalire for the beautiful Athiya Shetty. It was an absolute joyride creating this dainty & elegant work of art for you. These kaliras symbolize everything meaningful a relationship can encompass, Love, respect, joy, calm, and peace. Written in Sanskrit these wedding vows are for eternity. Over 50 tiny handcrafted sunflowers dancing around sunshine, manifesting the joyous union of the happy couple," the artist, who designed the kalire, shared on Instagram.

Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding was announced on social media. While sharing the news the couple wrote, “In your light, I learn how to love. Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness." They also posted photos from their haldi, mehendi, and cocktail parties. Suniel can be seen dancing his heart out with Athiya in the pictures.

Anamika Khanna designed the bride’s pink lehenga for the pheras. Athiya Shetty’s chikankari wedding lehenga is reminiscent of Anushka Sharma’s, who chose a pastel hue over a traditional red one. The designer clearly did not leave any stone unturned in creating this exquisite piece for Athiya Shetty. The pink lehenga was entirely handwoven and made of silk with zardozi and jaali work. Her veil and dupatta are both made of silk organza. This elegant wedding lehenga took nearly 10,000 hours to make, which equates to 416 days.

