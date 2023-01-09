Atlee Steps Out With Pregnant Wife Priya, Shares Update on Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan director Atlee Kumar was recently snapped at Bandra with his pregnant wife Priya Atlee. The couple interacted with the paparazzi and also gave an update on the upcoming film starring Nayanthara besides SRK. Atlee can be seen wearing a sweatshirt which he paired with joggers while the mom-to-be flaunted her baby bump in a cute dress. When one of the shutterbugs asked about the production of Jawan, the director replied, “All good." They also told him that Jawan is one of the most anticipated films.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Jawan will mark SRK’s first-time collaboration with Atlee and Nayanthara. The teaser and the actor’s first look from the film were unveiled last year. Reports suggest that the film has a mega-action scene which SRK shot in Chennai a couple of months back. However, before Jawan, the actor will be making his grand comeback on the big screen with Pathaan. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film will release on January 25. Pathaan and Jawan will be followed by Dunki.

Meanwhile, Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee announced a couple of weeks ago that they are expecting their first child. The couple who has been married for 8 years also released a statement to share this happiness with the world. The statement reads, “We are grateful for all the love and support you have showered upon us over the years, we would like you to continue showing your love to our little one as well. Eagerly waiting to embark on this exciting adventure of bringing our little bundle of happiness into this world with all your blessings."

Advertisement

Atlee is an Indian Filmmaker who changed the face of south Indian commercial cinema and shifted gears to become the most successful director of this era. He broke barriers to become India’s biggest filmmaker with Bigil, being the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2019.

Read all the Latest Movies News here