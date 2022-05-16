Atlee’s Remuneration Shocks Allu Arjun; Actor Calls Off Project

Atlee is quickly becoming a renowned filmmaker in Tamil cinema after making his directorial debut with the Tamil film Rajarani. All of his later films, including Mersal, Theri, and Bikil, were highly welcomed by fans, both critically and monetarily.

However, following the success of his films and hoopla around his next with Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee is very much in demand. As per reports, the director recently was in talks with Pushpa fame Allu Arjun for a project.

Now, the latest buzz says that the filmmaker’s huge remuneration has shocked the actor and the project has been called off. Atlee had reportedly asked for Rs. 35 Cr as his fee. However, there is no confirmation on the news.

Previously, it was reported that the Pushpa actor was planning to work with Atlee on a pan-India project. Lyca Productions was claimed to be behind the production and financing. The production house has backed various Tamil mega-starrers throughout the years, including 2.0, Kaththi, and Darbar.

The film, which reportedly stars Pushpa, was supposed to be a magnum opus with a boatload of capital riding on it.

Allu Arjun’s remuneration saw a significant hike following the success of Pushpa: The Rise. According to reports, the Lyka production house offered Allu Arjun a whopping Rs. 100 crore.

Meanwhile, fans have been impatiently awaiting updates on the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara-starrer Atlee’s next. The movie has been tentatively titled, Lion.

The film is highly anticipated since SRK will be seen in a double role, while Nayanthara will play an investigating officer. The actor marks her Bollywood debut in this flick.

