Attack: John Abraham Thanks Audience for ‘Accepting Something New’ Despite Film’s Box Office Failure

John Abraham turned writer with Attack. The film, helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, also introduced the first ever super soldier of the nation. John Abraham was also seen in an out-and-out action avatar, and also gave a glimpse of the romantic hero in him in this film. However, the box-office collection of Attack was not that great. But, John has still thanked the audience for ‘something new and different’.

In a new Instagram post, John Abraham wrote, “Whatever appreciation we have received for this film, a big THANK YOU to the audience for accepting something that’s new and different. ATTACK was an honest, humble experiment on our part to give the industry something refreshing and new."

He further added, “It was challenging through the 3 pandemic waves but we got what we wanted, I completely own and am proud of this film. I stand by the honest effort every team member has taken on ATTACK." Captioning the post, he wrote, “Once again, thank you! 🙏" See it here:

While John is claiming that Attack has been well-received, the box office figures reveal a different story. The biz of the film has been unimpressive so far. After the first weekend, Attack had managed to earn just Rs. 11.51 crores. The film had severely been affected by SS Rajamouli’s RRR, whose second Friday collection was almost 2 crores more that Attack’s first weekend earnings.

The ending of Attack also hinted at a sequel. Low biz will also curtail chances of a sequel being produced. The film showed that a Part 2 would be made soon, where instead of one super soldier, an army of super soldiers will be raised to protect the nation.

During the press conference of the film, John had caused quite a stir. The actor had addressed a journalist as ‘Uncle’ and had said, “More than physically fit, I am trying to be mentally fit to answer some crazy questions as people are so dumb. Sorry sir, aap dimaag chod kar aa gaye (You left your brain at home). I apologise for you. On behalf of everyone, I shall apologise for you, no problem, you’ll do better next time."

