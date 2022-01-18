'Attack on Ideological...': Maha Women's Commission on Kiran Mane's Removal From TV Show

The ouster of actor Kiran Mane from the series Mulgi Zali Ho has led to many people trying to present their views about the incident. From Kiran’s co-actors to the director of the series and Kiran’s wife, everyone has something to say about his removal from the popular series. The latest to get involved in this incident is Rupali Chakankar, the chairperson of Maharashtra’s State Commission Of Women.

Maharashtra’s State Commission of Women posted a series of tweets supporting Kiran. In their first tweet, it has been written that Kiran Mane, the actor in the series Mulgi Zali Ho has been removed without prior notice. Maharashtra’s State Commission of Women stated that the producers of this show have said that the actor has been removed due to his ideology. A letter has been written to Suzana Ghai, producer at Panorama Entertainment Pvt Limited by the state commission.

The state commission has clarified in this tweet that the complaint has been lodged by Kiran Mane’s wife that their family is going through a financial crisis. This signifies that the removal of the actor from the show could aggravate the financial crisis.

In this concluding tweet, the producers of show Mulgi Zali Ho have been directed to submit a written statement to the state commission of women on this issue. The state commission suggests that the removal of actors due to their ideology is an attack on the ideological freedom of an artist.

Kiran’s co-actors have also extended their support to him. Actor Anita Date Kelkar has openly supported the actor in a long Facebook post. Anita was also targeted by trolls for supporting Kiran. Shweta Ambikar, along with other female actors, have said that Kiran is a genuine person and he should be taken back to the show keeping the politics aside.

However, actors Divya Pugaonkar, Sharvani Pillai, Savita Malpekar and the director Sachin Deo stepped forward to make serious charges of misconduct against Kiran.

