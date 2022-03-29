Attack Star John Abraham Says He Is 'Hindi Film Hero': I Will Never Do Telugu or Any Regional Film

John Abraham is known for his roles in raw, experimental cinema that has high-octane action sequences. The actor who is awaiting the release of his upcoming action-thriller Attack will be seen in the role of ‘super soldier’, which is a one-of-a-kind role in the history of Indian cinema. During the film’s promotions, John Abraham opened up about his upcoming projects including Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan and clarified a rumor about him doing a Telugu film.

In an interaction with india.com, the Dhoom actor was asked if he’s doing any Telugu film or if he has a role in Prabhas starrer Salaar as reported in the media, John said he will never do a regional film. The Force actor was asked to comment on the rumours of working in Salaar, to which he responded saying, “I will never do a regional film. I am a Hindi film hero. I will never do a film as a second lead just to be there. I am not going to do a Telugu or any regional film like other actors just to be in that business."

Speaking about his shooting schedule for SRK co-starrer, the Satyameva Jayate star also mentioned that right after performing his promotional duties in Delhi, he will be turning back on the sets of Pathaan in Mumbai and then flying to Spain to join Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

John is all excited about Attack and has been talking about it with great enthusiasm. He says he is bringing a ‘damn good film’ and he wouldn’t be promoting it if he wasn’t this confident about it.

Earlier, the makers of the film had dropped action-filled trailer of Attack, and it seem heavily inspired by Captain America and Iron Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Bollywood movie stars John as a super-soldier with an advanced AI system, much like Tony Stark’s J.A.R.V.I.S. The trailer starts with an AI guiding assessing the damage caused by John after he gets into a fight. Sensing that the police were on their way, John reaches the building’s rooftop and assesses his escape when the AI suggests he jumps. Hesitant, he ends up following the orders.

As the trailer pans out, it is revealed that John is a human subject to a scientific project. Rakul Preet Singh walks in, playing the role of a scientist, who gives his character an upgrade. The experimental super-soldier is then tasked with saving those held hostages at what appears to be the Indian Parliament.

Helmed by Lashya Raj Anand, Attack also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on April 1.

