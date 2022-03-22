Attack Trailer: John Abraham Channels Iron Man, Captain America; Fans Call It 'Start of Indian Avengers'

John Abraham dropped the trailer of Attack, his upcoming action film, on Tuesday and it seems heavily inspired by Captain America and Iron Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Bollywood movie stars John as a super-soldier with an advanced AI system, much like Tony Stark’s J.A.R.V.I.S. The trailer starts with an AI guiding assessing the damage caused by John after he gets into a fight. Sensing that the police were on their way, John reaches the building’s rooftop and assesses his escape when the AI suggests he jumps. Hesitant, he ends up following the orders.

As the trailer pans out, it is revealed that John is a human subject to a scientific project. Rakul Preet Singh walks in, playing the role of a scientist, who gives his character an upgrade. The experimental super-soldier is then tasked with saving those held hostages at what appears to be the Indian Parliament.

Advertisement

Watch Attack Trailer below:

The trailer has received all kinds of reactions. Many fans have praised the trailer for its VFX and music. “Holy Cow!! The direction, camera angles, CGI & AI implementation…just wow Finally something we can call Hollywood with a face of Bollywood… Can’t wait to watch," one of the comments under the trailer on YouTube read. “This is gonna give next level experience in theatre with that BGM and Back to Back Action Sequence," added another.

A few also compared it with Hollywood’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. “A perfect combo of Iron Man and Captain America," a fan wrote. “It’s a starting of Indian Avengers and he is Tony stark," read another comment.

Backed by JA Entertainment, Attack is John Abraham’s brainchild with the script co-written by Sumit Batheja and Vishal Kapoor. The film is directed by Lakshya Anand, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. Attack will hit cinemas on April 1.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.