Attack Trailer: John Abraham Transforms into Super Soldier In High Octane Action Thriller

After much anticipation, John Abraham on Monday dropped an action-packed trailer of his upcoming flick ‘Attack’ co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The exciting trailer sees John in an all new avatar of a super soldier. Attack:Part 1 will be released in theatres on April 1, 2022.

The Force actor took to Twitter to share the trailer of his much-anticipated flick. The one minute-thirty-eight-second trailer sees Jacqueline and John living together as one happy couple. A dedicated soldier, John, is seen performing high-octane action sequences. He is transformed into a super-soldier by scientists, to fight the menacing, violent characters of society. The trailer ends with Rakul Preet (scientist) announcing that John’s energy levels are going low as they track him via a machine. The clip ends with John yearning for his breath. The trailer ends at a cliffhanger with the announcement of the release date of the first part of Attack.

The synopsis of the trailer reads, “They say: “The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why" So get ready to witness the rise of an army soldier as he realizes his destiny and comes to know why he was born: To be India’s first super soldier created to combat terrorism and stop the rampant terror attacks. Our hero fights a battle for his life being the first prototype as he serves his country simultaneously fighting his inner demons and outer enemies."

“Not just an ordinary action film, the film has a complex drama with an element of sci fi and an answer to how india deals with terrorism with a sneak peak into the future of warfare. Spearheaded by a stellar cast of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah as they combine their forces to bring the audiences a special adrenaline pumping action entertainer to be watched exclusively in cinemas."

Attack also stars Prakash Raj, and Ratna Pathak Shah as they combine their forces to bring the audience’s special adrenaline-pumping action entertainer experience.

