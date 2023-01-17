Attending a Wedding Soon? Take Some Inspiration From The Celebrity Wardrobe Here

The year 2022 passed in the blink of an eye and most of our friends and family members got married. Since we are heading to the best season of the year, “The Wedding Season", no better time to get some uber-glam inspiration from our tinsel town’s divas. We thought we’d curate a style book in the form of a photo feature for you. Today, we have a few celebrities who have been setting fashion goals for a while now. So, for some style inspiration, we’ve compiled a list of celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and others.

Starting with Sara Ali Khan’s outfit, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actress wore a navy blue lehenga with a gold sequence and zardozi work. The best part of the lehenga was the three-piece co-ord set that had a beautiful jacket. You too can recreate this outfit and make several heads turn, we bet.

Ananya Pandey broke the internet when she wore this Manish Malhotra pistachio lehenga. Ditching your regular boring colours like pinks and reds, you should go for these colours that will make you stand out in the crowd for sure.

But if you want to stick to your basic style and have a fear of experimenting, don’t worry we have something for you as well. Going for a monochromatic look, you can recreate any of these sarees with a matching blouse of any colour you like.

Since Gotapatti work is back in fashion, you have to give these lehengas a shot just like Sara Ali Khan. Sara is wearing a choker neckpiece with this beautiful metallic lehenga and you can do the same.

