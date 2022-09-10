Atul Kulkarni Turns 57: Latest Movies and Web Series of the Versatile Actor

Atul Kulkarni is celebrating his 57th birthday today (September 10). He is regarded as one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema, who ceaselessly manages to win the audience’s hearts with his commendable performances. In his 25-year-long film career, the actor has received multiple accolades for his exemplary performances in various films. Atul has won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor twice, in 2000 and 2003.

On the occasion of Atul Kulkarni’s 57th birthday, let’s take a look at some of his latest films and web series:

Rechipodam Brother

The action-thriller was written and directed by AK Kampanna. Alongside Atul, Rechipodam Brother also starred Dipali Sharma, Indraja and Ajay Ghosh, among many others, in key roles. The Telugu film hit the big screen on July 19, this year. Anya

Simmy Joseph’s Anya was based on Human trafficking. The film made an attempt to expose the problem and its nefarious roots. Atul Kulkarni shared the screen with Prathamesh Parab and Tejashree Pradhan, among others, in this film, written by Mahendra Patil. Anya was released in theatres on June 10, this year. Manasmita

Manasmita is yet another film starring Atul Kulkarni that was released this year. Alongside Atul, the cast of this musical romantic thriller boasted Pallavi Purohit, Charam Gowda, Sanjana Dosh, Suchendra Prasad and Pradeep Shashtri in prominent roles. The film was directed by Appanna Santosh. Bandish Bandits

Bandish Bandits is an Amazon Original series, in which Atul Kulkarni made an appearance as a singing prodigy. The web series starred Ritwil Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhary and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles. Bandish Bandits was created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari.



706

706 is a thriller film helmed and written by Shravankumar Tiwari. In addition to Atul Kulkarni, the movie also starred Mohan Agashe, Raayo S. Bakhirta and Divya Dutta, to name a few. The plot of 706 revolved around the wife of a doctor, who goes missing. In the film, the wife, who is a psychiatrist, is shown to treat a psychic patient with an odd medical ailment.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here