Audi Q5 to BMW 6 Series, Anushka Shetty's Uber Cool Collection of Luxury Cars

Anushka Shetty is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry. The 40-year-old is known for her versatility and terrific acting skills. Anushka has achieved stardom with her sheer hard work and gorgeous looks.

She cemented her place in the industry with S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali. The audience loved Anushka’s performance in the two-part franchise. Her chemistry with Prabhas was appreciated by both critics and fans alike. Reportedly, Anushka will again collaborate with Prabhas in a movie directed by Maruthi.

On the work front, Anushka will be seen in a film bankrolled by UV Creations. Tentatively titled, Production No. 14, the film also stars actor Naveen Polishetty. Interestingly, Anushka is fond of luxurious cars. In fact, Anushka’s fleet of luxury cars will make any car enthusiast envious. Let us take a look at all the expensive cars owned by Anushka Shetty.

Audi Q5

Anushka owns the impressive five-seater SUV, which costs Rs 65.55 lakh. The car is very comfortable for long rides and is one of the most popular SUVs of the German car brand.

Audi A6

Anushka’s love for Audi doesn’t end with the Q5. The actress also owns the exquisite Audi A6 sedan. The A6 sedan also costs around Rs 65 lakh.

Toyota Corolla Altis

Toyota Corolla Altis is one of the most popular cars of the Japanese car maker. The petrol variant of this luxurious sedan is priced between Rs 16.46 lakh - Rs 20.20 lakh, while the Diesel variant is priced between Rs 17.72 lakh - Rs 19.37 lakh.

BMW 6 Series

The BMW 6 Series gran tourer is the most expensive car in Anushka’s garage. The luxurious car is perfect for long rides and is very sporty. The BMW 6 series starts at Rs 69.88 lakh and goes up to Rs 79.89 lakh.

