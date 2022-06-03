Audience May Better Understand Vikram if They Have Watched Kaithi: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram, which stars Kamal Haasan in the lead, has a special request for fans before they go out to watch his latest offering in the cinemas. While Vikram is already getting positive reviews, Lokesh has shared a note on Twitter.

Lokesh feels that the audience may have a better understanding of Vikram if they have watched Kaithi. Kaithi can be watched online or on Vijay Super Channel at 01:30 pm. For those who don’t know, Kaithi was directed by Lokesh and it narrated the story of Dilli, an ex-convict.

Dilli tries to meet his daughter for the first time after leaving prison. His attempts are thwarted when inspector Bejoy plans a drug raid. Karthi, Narain, Ramana, George Maryan, Harish Uthaman and others were part of this successful action flick.

Coming back to Lokesh’s note, he wrote that it was a surreal experience for him to direct Kamal. Lokesh wrote that it has been 18 months working on Vikram and thanked everyone who helped him in the process.

Lokesh also wrote that he would cherish these moments forever. This post has been retweeted more than 16000 times. With the post, Lokesh attached a photo of himself with Kamal.

Vikram has been applauded for acting and action sequences. Suriya’s cameo has also been appreciated. Vikram also drew criticism for its length, lack of emotional connection and predictability.

Meanwhile, Vikram has earned over Rs 200 crores from its satellite and OTT streaming rights.

