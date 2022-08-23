Audiences Love Prakash Jha’s Powerful Character in Matto Ki Saikil Trailer

Filmmaker Prakash Jha is playing an intense character in Matto ki Saikil. The film’s trailer was recently launched and it gives a glimpse into the life of a daily wage labourer Matto, played by Prakash Jha. The trailer of the M Gani directorial was released on August 21 and it has already struck a chord with the audiences. The trailer narrates Matto’s attachment to his bicycle and the struggle of a daily wage labourer. The trailer has garnered nearly 4 lakh views on YouTube.

Advertisement

Trailer shows how Matto doesn’t leave his cycle despite the fact that it is worn out. The harassment faced by women workers in unorganised sector have also been shown in the trailer. Things take an unpleasant turn in Matto’s life when his cycle is damaged by a tempo. How Matto manages the difficulties in his life following this incident forms the crux of the film.

The Apharan director is getting accolades from the audiences for his acting prowess. A user wrote that this kind of optimistic films should have widespread reach. Many audiences were impressed by Prakash’s charismatic acting. People loved the aspect that Matto ki Saikil conveys a strong message of hope and survival against all odds.

Prakash is quite excited about the movie, which is slated to hit theatres on September 16. In an earlier interview, the acclaimed filmmaker said that the script of this film is very good and he was reminded of his labour -themed film Damul after reading Matto ki Saikil’s script.

According to director of the movie, M Gani, Matto ki Saikil is the story of a daily wage labourer, his family and his bicycle. Gani said that many incidents and characters in this film are inspired by real life incidents.

Advertisement

Matto ki Saikil premiered at the Busan International Film Festival in 2020.This film had received appreciation at the festival as well. However it received some criticism for its length and predictability. Despite that, audiences loved it for addressing a wide range of social issues.

Apart from Prakash, Anita Chowdhary, Dimpy Mishra, Aarohi Sharma, Idhika Roy and CP Sharma are playing supporting roles in Matto ki Saikil.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here