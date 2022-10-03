Audio and Trailer of Nikil Murukan’s Debut Film Powder Launched; Check Here

The audio and trailer launch event of Nikil Murukan’s debut, titled Powder, was held on Saturday morning. Directed by Vijay Sri G of Dha Dha 87 fame, Powder is bankrolled by Jaya Sree Vijay & Kovai SP Mohan Raj of G Media. The music and trailer launch of the film, which has developed into an exciting thriller based on the exciting events of one night, was held in the presence of celebrities from the Tamil film industry, press and media friends.

At the event, directors, producers, and other celebrities from the industry praised Nikil for his work and wished him the best for the film.

Director-screenwriter-actor K Bhagyaraj speaking about Nikil said, “Nikil Murukan faces all the challenges in his life with confidence and a smile. I am sure he will find success with his new avatar as an actor.

Director Eghil said, “I knew Nikil before he became a PRO. Our friendship spans 23 years. Congratulations to him as he continues to showcase his prowess as a PRO during audio and film-related events and now as an actor on the big screen."

SR Prabhakaran said, “Nikil Murukan will get a good name as an action hero with this film. His acting is very natural. I wish the entire team great success."

In his speech, actor Nikil, who is also a leading publicist/public relations officer (PRO) in Tamil Film Industry for 26 years said, “I am deeply grateful to the pioneers who guided me, the producers, directors, actors, and actresses who gave me the opportunity. Thanks to my mother, father, and wife. So far, I have worked with press and media friends. This is my first time as an actor. We have come up with a good movie with great story content. Hope you all like this movie. We look forward to seeing you on the big screen soon with a worldwide theatrical release, thank you."

